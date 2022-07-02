Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced July 1 that Ulster County has received $3.96 million from New York State to convert 2.5 miles of the Ulster & Delaware (U&D) Railroad corridor to a multi-use trail with pedestrian bridges. The funding will be used to promote environmentally-friendly modes of travel on the corridor from Highmount to Belleayre Beach in the Town of Shandaken, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Once completed, the project will improve connectivity, air quality and public access.

Funding was recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul for projects that promote environmentally-friendly modes of travel. Ulster County’s project was selected through a competitive solicitation process and received one of the largest awards for the region. The funding, which provides up to 80 percent of total project costs, is made available through the Federal Highway Administration and administered by the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT).