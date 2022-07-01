Leaders from SUNY New Paltz and Dutchess Community College (DCC) met Tuesday, June 28 to sign an articulation agreement that will streamline the process for DCC students to transfer to New Paltz.

Among other benefits, qualified DCC students will have their SUNY New Paltz application fees waived and will benefit from direct outreach and advising from New Paltz Enrollment Management staff to ensure a smooth transfer process.

The program deepens the long-established partnership between DCC and New Paltz with new ways for staff from the two institutions to partner on initiatives and events related to advising, career services and student life. Together, these services provide a stepping stone for DCC students, including those who applied to New Paltz after high school but were not admitted, to succeed in earning their associate degree, transferring seamlessly and graduating on time with a four-year degree.

“SUNY New Paltz has a long-standing relationship with Dutchess Community College, and we work hard to support the students we share and serve,” said SUNY New Paltz President Donald P. Christian, whose signing of this agreement was one of his final official actions before his retirement in July.

This program will be available to DCC students who maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5, who are on track to earn their associate degree and who fully satisfy New Paltz’s admissions criteria after their degree is awarded by DCC.