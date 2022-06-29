Sunflower Market was back in business June 21, the day after an SUV crashed through the front windows, pinning one person and injuring an employee.

A temporary wall has taken the place of the windows while a permanent fix is put in place. One of the concrete posts, or bollards, was knocked down in the impact, but things would have been significantly worse had they not been there.

“They really did their job. They’re designed to slow down a vehicle,” said Sunflower founder and Bradley Meadows plaza partner Bob Whitcomb.

The insurance adjuster felt the bollards were adequate, but more could be done.

“I think we might want something more substantial, better in the long run, to give more protection,” Whitcomb said. “The insurance adjuster said without them there, we’d probably be in a whole different situation.”

On June 20, the driver of an SUV lost control and plowed into the front of the store. The driver, the person pinned under the vehicle and the store employee were transported to the hospital. All are expected to make a full recovery.