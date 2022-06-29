Saugerties High School seniors Alison Polanco and Caroline Johansen both earned a New York State Seal of Biliteracy at graduation. Polanco is the District’s first English language learner (ELL) to earn the Seal of Biliteracy with English being her World Language and Spanish being her native language. Johansen earned the Seal of Biliteracy with English being her native language and Spanish being her world language. The seal recognizes advanced achievement in two languages, with students having to earn points in both languages through coursework, AP and Regent exams, as well as a final presentation. They were each awarded a medallion to wear during commencement.