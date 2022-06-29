First and foremost, thank you for allowing me to serve our communities in public office for 32 of the last 36 years. It has been an honor that humbles me to this moment and a privilege few have been given the chance to enjoy.

Being a part of the New York State Assembly is a highlight of my life. Being re-elected 12 times was simply amazing. I hope I earned your trust and faith over the years and acquitted myself with the dignity and intelligence this great office warrants.

The primary election results are clear and my opponent, Sarahana Shrestha, is the victor. I congratulate her, wish her great success and hope that the people of our community welcome her with the same enthusiasm and confidence you invested in me.

A silver lining of an early primary is that our office will have several months to continue to serve, to wrap up constituent matters, to pass our legislative agenda on to colleagues and to efficiently complete grant applications that are pending across the district. And that is just what we will do.

I thank each and every resident of the 103rd Assembly District for your kindness, your faith and your support.

Kevin A. Cahill

Member of Assembly