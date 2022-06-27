Candidate petitions for the position of Library trustee are available at the Saugerties Public Library beginning Friday, July 1. The Library is located at 91 Washington Avenue. Two five-year terms and one three-year term are up for election on September 1. These seats are currently held by Doug Wilson, Nina Schmidbaur and Sina Clark.

Anyone who is a resident of the Town of Saugerties is eligible to run. Petitions must be signed by at least 25 Town of Saugerties residents who are registered to vote in the Town. Petitions must be returned to the Library by 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 in order to be on the September ballot.

Library trustees attend at least one Board meeting a month and serve on one or more committees. The role of a Library trustee is to set policy for operation of the Public Library and to oversee the fiscal health of the organization.

Residents who would like more information about serving on the Board of Trustees can contact the Library director, Jennifer Russell, at (845) 246-4317 or by e-mail at director@saugertiespubliclibrary.org.