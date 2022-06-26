Carrying signs that expressed sentiments like “Control Guns, not our bodies,” “Uncle Sam, get out of my pants,” and “Keep your Rosaries off my ovaries,” about 200 protestors of the Supreme Court’s decision to end the reproductive protections afforded by Roe V. Wade gathered in the heat on Woodstock’s Village Green Sunday, June 26, to express their outrage. There were no apparent visible nor audible signs of opposition to the protestors pro-choice stance.

Amid chants of “My body, my choice…” the crowd heard from county comptroller March Gallagher; from Anula Courtis; from State Senator Michelle Hinchey (“I feel the weight, I feel the despair…Even though I am privileged — I’m a white woman living in New York where we have had the Reproductive Health Act protecting a person’s right to choose — we have to make sure that everyone across this country has somewhere to go.”) They heard from Woodstock town councilwoman Maria Elena Conte, who was one of the event organizers, (“we must act on behalf of our mothers, our daughters, our sisters, our partners, on behalf of every human being who has the right to bodily autonomy…we must reject these outrageous attacks on our human community. We must scream louder than they do…to take back our reproductive freedom”); and from state assemblyman Kevin Cahill (“It’s your bodies, it’s your choice. It’s your health care decision. Last Friday, six members of the United States Supreme Court either lied on the bench or lied to congress when they said they would respect 50-year-old precedent…”).