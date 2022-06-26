Colony Woodstock presents Super 400 & Sean Matthew Whiteford’s revival of Led Zeppelin’s iconic debut self-titled album on Friday, July 1 at 8 p.m. at 22 Rock City Road in Woodstock. The band will perform the legendary album from 1969 in its entirety, along with other classic Zeppelin songs.

Troy’s fabled rock trio, Super 400, is known far and wide for telekinetic jams and big love. Active since the mid-1990s, the band has released four studio albums and one live set as of September 2009. The band was formed by longtime friends Kenny Hohman and Joe Daley and has played in various incarnations throughout New York City and Woodstock.

Tours both in the US and abroad started a chain of bootleg recordings that have been traded and coveted around the world. Their international following sold out over 20 shows across Europe on their last tour. Back home, the mayor of Troy gave Super 400 their own official holiday, Super 400 Day, to recognize the band’s musical achievements as well as the love and support the city has shown for them.

Super 400 recorded their most recent full-length, Sweet Fist, at legendary Ardent Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, and followed the release with their biggest US tour to date. They’ve appeared on national television in the US and abroad, written music for top-rated shows on American television and continue to light stages with their love and intense passion for playing.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. For additional information, visit www.colonywoodstock.com or call (845) 679-ROCK.