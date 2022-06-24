Another hybrid vehicle is to be added to the New Paltz police fleet, replacing a gas-guzzling car with high maintenance costs with an SUV that’s got all the care and repair wrapped into a lease instead. Leasing allows for more control over the costs of vehicle ownership in this way. The lease, which requires $7,000 down and annual payments of $15,000 for four years, includes maintenance of all of the specialized law-enforcement hardware, too. Chief Robert Lucchesi noted at the June 16 board meeting that the fuel costs will be sharply reduced, too, since the gasoline-powered vehicles must be left idling to provide enough juice for the computer system inside. Idling also shortens the life of those combustion engines. That’s above and beyond the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Police vehicles contribute a significant portion to the Town government’s total carbon footprint, and each vehicle that is replaced with a hybrid makes a dent in those numbers. There is not yet an electric vehicle that can meet the needs of New Paltz officers, Lucchesi said.