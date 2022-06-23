The Saugerties Town Board voted at its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 15 to accept the resignation of Deputy Tax Collector Donna Shultis, effective June 20. “Donna will be moving laterally into the HUD [Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development] office, said Supervisor Fred Costello. “She’s been a long-time employee in the Tax Collector’s office. She’s been an excellent employee, and I believe she will be reinvigorated by this opportunity and I believe it will be beneficial,” he said. The next item on the agenda was the hiring of Donna Shultis for the HUD Program Assistant position at a salary of $20 per hour.