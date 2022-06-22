If you’ve seen the pictures of the truck convoys in Canada and in parts of the United States, the news that a freedom convoy was on its way to Saugerties may have left you concerned, with visions of an immobile town with main streets jammed by unmoving lines of trucks.

That’s not how it looked on Saturday, June 18. Two large trucks, a flatbed for hauling disabled cars and a large truck with no trailer attached, were joined by half a dozen or so pickup trucks and an equal number of cars, sporting flags with patriotic phrases and American flags.

While the group from The People’s Convoy in Saugerties was small, a larger convoy from the United States and Canada met near the border and exchanged news, banners and information, said Carolyn Collins, one of the organizers of the group. “We’re trying to save our Constitution,” she said. “We assemble peacefully to make our grievances known to the government.” Among the issues the People’s Convoy is concerned with are high taxes, limitations on firearms and forced vaccination.

The People’s Convoy was inspired by the Canadian movement that closed roads at the Canadian-US border to protest vaccination mandates, Collins said. Activities can vary from a handful of trucks to thousands; it is hard to predict numbers, she said. An event she is planning at a speedway in the near future may draw “thousands,” she said

Aside from the slogans on the trucks and shirts the group was wearing, the event looked like any other group barbecue in the picnic area near the Esopus at the Village Beach.