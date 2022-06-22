It has been 14 years since Leslie Bender last exhibited her art at the James Cox Gallery. A new exhibit, White Magic, which opens Friday, June 24 at the Woodstock showroom, will feature the latest in an ongoing series of highly personal depictions of Bender’s spiritual and psychological journey. In commenting on this most recent presentation, Cox observed that “Ms. Bender never ceases to amaze”.

Cox has represented Bender for three decades. In 2008 the two collaborated on another exhibit titled Tongue ‘n Chic, which opened at Cox’s location in Willow, a few miles from the Woodstock village green. In the intervening years Bender had joined the Gurdjieff spiritual community, hoping that “after many years of darkness, perhaps the esoteric approach of the Gurdjieff teaching could heal my broken spirit”.

Now, 14 years later, Bender will offer her latest perspective on the world around her.

Leslie Bender graduated from the Pratt Institute with a BFA and from SUNY New Paltz with an MFA in printmaking. Her work is included in many public and private collections, including the Museum of Modern Art, Dutchess County (NY) Community College and the Woodstock (NY) Historical Society.Major commissioned works include a mural for the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. The artist has also been featured in exhibits at the New York State Museum, Albany, and the Samuel Dorsky Museum at SUNY New Paltz.

The public is invited to attend a reception for the artist Friday, June 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY. The exhibit may be viewed on the gallery website: jamescoxgallery.com. For more information email info@jamescoxgallery.com or call 845-679-7608.