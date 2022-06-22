What are you doing this weekend? Hudson Valley One has decided to step in each week with our Top Local Picks. We are, as we always say, 100 percent local! We love the abundance of art, nature, oddities and amazements. I am continually amazed at everything staff persons find out in our Hudson Valley world. Some of it I put on my to-do, and others I think aren’t for me. In gathering our picks, we hope to make our lists so diverse and interesting that all our readers and viewers find something just for them.

This is our very first Hudson Valley Local Picks. We hope it inspires you to go out and enjoy your community as much as we do. — GW

1

Ulster County Pool is officially open! As the heat begins to climb, we’re all looking forward to debut plunges in some of our region’s best places to swim. The Ulster County Pool on Libertyville Road in New Paltz is a 50-meter outdoor pool with views of the Shawangunk Ridge.

The Ulster County Pool will remain open from through September 5. The hours are Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Go to: https://ulstercountyny.gov/public-works/ulster-county-pool-complex to confirm prices for daily use and season passes. — EQ

2

Lydia’s in Stone Ridge is a great place for live music. June 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. At 7 Old Route 209. Lydia’s presents Jimmy Madison & Friends featuring legendary drummer Jimmy Madison (James Brown, George Benson, Quincy Jones, Lionel Hampton) with Tim Regusis on piano and Tarik Shah on bass. Listen to music, eat some food, and have a good night. Table reservations for diners only. Suggested donation $20 per person. Call 845-687-NERD or go to: https://www.lydias-cafe.com/event/jimmy-madison-friends-6/?instance_id=369, — AL

3

Jump into Blue Hole and then drive the additional twelve miles or so and do the Red Hill Fire Tower hike. Blue Hole on Peekamoose Road in Sundown does require a $10 permit, which can be bought at www.reserveamerica.com. Call 845-256-3076. Red Hill Fire Tower trail. newly opened in 2021, is a four-mile hike there and back that leads to a 60-foot fire tower. The tower offers an unsurpassed view of the Catskill High Peaks to the west and north, along with the Rondout Reservoir to the southeast. Address for the new parking area, which holds ten cars, is: 2205 Denning Road, Claryville. GPS coordinates: 41.935139, -74.529389. — RM

4

Fairy House Hunt at Locust Grove Estate is perfect for families with young kids. June 25 and 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p,m. Search the nooks and crannies of the Locust Grove grounds to find 30 hidden fairy houses on an enchanted walk. Check out some old favorites, as well as houses created new this year. A map and instructions are provided, but bring your imagination (costumes and fairy wings encouraged). Timed tickets required. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/o/locust-grove-estate-30347364870 for tickets. Kids under four are free, all others tickets required. Make sure to purchase tickets in advance! Call 845-454-4500 or got to: lgny.com. Located at 2683 South Road, Poughkeepsie. — PC

5

Kingston cool-off. :Let’s share another swimming option out there. The Andretta Pool and splash pad very near Dietz Stadium opens to the public for the season this coming Saturday, June 25. The pool is free to the public Wednesdays through Sundays. Thanks to a state grant, Kingston is spending $1.8 million on Andretta Pool improvements. The pool has a new roof and other refurbishments, and further renovation will take place after the 2022 swim season. — GS

6

The New York Zipline at Hunter Mountain is not for the faint of heart. It is an adventure filled with fantastic local views and an adrenaline-induced experience. It is something fun for families with kids from ten (and minimum of 50 lbs) and up when accompanied by an adult. Sometimes it can be especially hard to find something that your teen will have fun doing. This will appeal to all! For information call 518-263-4388 or go to https://www.ziplinenewyork.com/ — LC

7

Penelope and the Geese is being presented by Shout Out Saugerties on June 24 at 7 p.m. What if Homer were a woman? Created by an international team of women artists, excerpts from this new chamber opera are performed by an all-female cast of singers and musicians in an erotic reimagining of Penelope’s story from The Odyssey. Tickets are $15. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/penelope-and-the-geese-tickets-337446681107 (link in bio). and $10 for students at door. Located at: Broken Wing Barn, 1389 Route 212, Saugerties. — DCB

8

Tragedy: All-metal tribute to the Bee Gees & beyond at the Colony Café in Woodstock. June 25 at 8 p,m, (doors open at 7). “Born out of the impenetrable divide of Disco and Metal, these fearsome brothers fearlessly obliterated the truce line that had been set in the great Disco/Metal Peace accord of 1977 in their album.…” For information and to buy tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tragedy-all-metal-tribute-to-the-bee-gees-beyond-tickets-329146515087?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. At 22 Rock City Road, Woodstock. — ZS

9

Bard chamber music. There are few experiences quite as mood-transforming as very high-quality classical music in an acoustically excellent setting. The Emerson String Quartet and So Percussion played the first two concerts of the Hudson Valley Chamber Music’s 70th annual June music series at Bard College’s Olin Hall this month, This coming Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. in Bard College’s Olin Hall, Mozart’s 1786 piano quartet (K493) and Brahms first piano quartet (Opus 25) will be played by a quartet consisting of series Hudson Valley Chamber Music’s artistic directors Jaime Laredo on violin and Sharon Robinson on cello, plus Benjamin Hochman on piano and Nokuthula Ngwenyama on viola. Ngwenyama’s piece Elegy will also be played. Last concert of three in series. Tickets are $35, students are $5, and kids are free with an accompanying adult. Tickets available on-line or at door. https://fishercenter.bard.edu/whats-on/programs/hvcmc/ — GS

10

Stonecrop Gardens is beautiful this time of year. You can meander through an English garden, a bamboo forest, woodland and water gardens. Open days are Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, as well as one Sunday per month with tea and cake in the garden. Reservations are not necessary for Monday, Wednesday and Friday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Open Sundays for 2022 are May 8, June 12, July 17, August 14, September 4, October 9. Reservations are required for Saturday and Sunday visitation with a morning and afternoon session. The two sessions on Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Located at: 81 Stonecrop Lane, Cold Spring. — GW