Early Voting for the June 28 Primary Election will continue until Sunday, June 26. Any registered Democrat or Republican citizen will have the ability to vote in the primaries for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and those Democrats in the 103rd Assembly district can cast ballots through June 26 at any Early Voting Center. When you get to the Early Voting location, you will check in to vote, receive your ballot and vote as in any other election. Voting during Early Voting is the same as election day, but if you do decide to vote early you are not eligible to vote on election day.

This year’s Early Voting sites are:

American Legion, 26-28 Mountain Road, Shokan 12481

Midtown Neighborhood Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston 12401

Ellenville Public Library, 40 Center St. Ellenville 12428

New Paltz Community Center, 3 Veterans Dr. New Paltz 12561

Marlborough Town Hall, 21 Milton Turnpike, Milton 12547

Saugerties Senior Center, 207 Market St. Saugerties 12477

Polls are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 22, 24, 25, 26, and noon-8 p.m. June 23.

For more information, see https://elections.ulstercountyny.gov or call 845-334-5470.