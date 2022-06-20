Juneteenth ’22 was a grand day of remembrance, community and love in Kingston on Saturday, June 18. This is the second year Harambee hosted this event at the Pine Street African Burial Grounds. There was a line-up of performances featuring music artists, Showtime and the Dis and Dat Band. The Good Gourd singers performed a special gospel ritual with drummers and audience participation on the actual burial ground. There was also the incomparable Marlene Meritt, Kortnee Simmons and DJ Popallay. Special guest Barbara Allen, author and speaker and sixth generation granddaughter of abolitionist Sojourner Truth, was on hand. This year the event featured a traveling exhibit of ten quits memorializing the final words of George Floyd. MyKingstonKids hosted kids’ activities; there were vendors, games, food, giveaways and more.