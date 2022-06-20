On Sunday evening, June 19, the Albany Symphony and fireworks came to Kingston in celebration of completing New York’s 750-mile Empire State Trail. The Hutton Brickyards hosted the all-day event of outdoor activities. There were hiking trails, cycling, games, food trucks and more. The unique Brooklyn-based Sandbox Percussion was the guest. Ensemble of the Albany Symphony and was a crowd favorite. This event was a part of Trail Blaze NY, a four weekend, six-city new music festival. The Albany Symphony will be at the Basilica Hudson and Olana June 24-25.