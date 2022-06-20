An SUV automobile crashed through a window panel at the front of Sunflower Market in the Bradley Meadows plaza on Mill Hill Road in Woodstock at about 11:47 a.m. on June 20, injuring the driver and two others and closing the store. Police and fire personnel who responded found one person trapped under the vehicle and others injured.

The driver, the individual pinned under the vehicle, and one other individual in the store were transported to the hospital, according to assistant fire chief Patrick Rose.

Fire department personnel remained on the scene until the vehicle was removed, and then handed the scene over to the building department. The store is closed pending inspection and repairs. West Hurley’s fire department assisted with an ambulance, engine and personnel.

The Olive fire department provided district coverage, Rose said. It turned out to be a busy time for first responders in Woodstock who handled calls in other parts of town. During that time. they responded to two additional calls, including a tree that had fallen on power lines on Overlook Mountain.