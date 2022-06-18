Lady Pink, a world-renown artist, will be donating rose themed murals to the Town of Rosendale between the dates of June 26 and July 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers and professional artists from near and far will be painting live over a dozen walls from the Rosendale Flooring Co. building on Route 32 all the way to Rosendale Wine & Spirits along Main Street, including other paragons of the Hudson Valley such as Santa Fe Grill, Fann’s Plaza and the Big Cheese. Notable artists include Jules Muck, Jenna Morello, Jean Tansey, Annie O’Neill, John Breiner, Matt O’Connor, and the internationally acclaimed Lady Pink herself.

Community members are invited to watch the pieces come to life.

Lady Pink also led a very large street art mural project in Highland this week — guiding students from Ulster BOCES as well as Highland High School. It’s located on lower Vineyard Avenue underneath the Route 9W overpass.