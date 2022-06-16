While only one person commented on the zoning change that made it possible for a hotel and restaurant to be seriously considered for the 184 Main Street property in New Paltz, some neighbors are taking notice. Milton resident Violet Jamal seeks to build two stories of guest rooms atop a café, crowned by a roof deck. Village parking requirements allow developers to depend at least in part on street parking within 400 feet to get to the needed number of vehicle storage spots. The plans as drawn show 25 parking places on the property, out of at least 42 that will be needed for peak use.

The applicant’s consultants determined that there are 50 spots available along Main, Center, Millrock and Manheim, but one neighbor who was present remarked that there “ain’t much parking available.”

Architect Rick Alfandre touched on the “balancing act” needed for parking, as the peak parking demand for the café and the hotel are not necessarily the same.

Village Planning Board Chair John Litton also wanted to know about steps that will be taken to minimize noise from the roof deck, as there are a number of residential properties nearby. A “masonry buffer” has been designed to shield those living behind this new building, but Litton also would like those across and down the street to be taken into account.

Studies of impacts to traffic, water and sewer will be needed before this project can be considered for approval.