The Center for Creative Education (CCE) invites the community to its recital “We are Family” on Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. at the newly renovated Kingston High School Auditorium, located at 403 Broadway in Kingston. The event will feature performances by the Energy Dance Company, Creative Percussion Ensemble, DOJO Dance Company, DXF-Dance Xross Fitness and the students from CCE’s afterschool arts and education enrichment programs including hip hop, lyrical, Latin and ballet dance, drumming, Jam Band, Lil’ Ninjas, songwriting and more.

The CCE Parent Club concession stand will be available onsite, and students’ artwork will be featured throughout the lobby.

“Over the past 33 years, we have been able to create a safe and supportive community-based non-profit organization in which we are blessed to share our passion with others,” said executive director Bryant “Drew” Andrews. “Our team’s purpose is to create change in our communities by making wellness fun and cultivating creativity in both youth and adults through music, movement, technology and education. We are so proud of our performers and look forward to showcasing their hard work and talent as we continue toward another 30 years of service in our community by living our mission of enriching the social and cultural awareness of our youth and community through arts, wellness and education.”

Tickets are available online at CCE4me.org. The cost is $25 for adults, $15 for seniors, $15 for students and free for Pre-K. All proceeds go toward summer camp scholarships and aftercare programming.

For more information about CCE, to purchase tickets or to contribute to the show program, visit CCE4me.org or call (845) 338-7664.