Gunks Gaming Guild and Café has been approved, and applicant Robert Gamble may now begin converting 17-21 Church Street in New Paltz into a place where people can gather to play board and other games while enjoying light fare. No structural changes will take place inside, and wooden planter boxes must be installed to provide screening around the outdoor seating — which must be shut down at 9 each night.” The model being considered would have a flat rate for use of any of 150 available board games, as well as space for collectible card and role-playing games.