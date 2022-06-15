MAD is currently seeking art workshop proposals from professional teaching artists. Teaching artists will receive a stipend and materials reimbursement. The call for submissions deadline is June 20.

The eighth annual Celebration of the Arts EXPO returns on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the State University of New York (SUNY) Ulster Kingston Campus. This free community event will once again provide residents of Kingston and surrounding communities a hands-on opportunity to explore the various artforms of local working artists and arts organizations with interactive art workshops, discussions and demonstrations. This lively, fun day celebrates the arts, creativity and community. There are workshops for everyone of all ages and abilities! The last EXPO event took place in 2019.

For more information and eligibility/submission guidelines, please visit madkingston.org.

The EXPO will feature a full day of free workshops in a variety of arts genres including dance, music, puppet-making, animation, photography, painting, spoken word, writing and more. Professional teaching artists will lead all of the workshops with assistance from PUGG, MAD’s teen workforce interns managed by the DRAW arts ed program. The EXPO will also feature panel discussions and tabling from over a dozen local arts and culture organizations.

“We’re thrilled to finally bring back the Celebration of the Arts EXPO! The last couple of years has shown us that the arts are not only important, but essential to our lives. The many communities of Kingston inspire us, and we look forward to celebrating and creating together again,” says MAD executive director Lisa Kelley.