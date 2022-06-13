The 50th anniversary of the Klyne Esopus Museum’s Strawberry Festival was held on Saturday, June 11. Museum volunteers and their neighbors, the Bruderhof, helped make the celebration memorable. The Bruderhof brought their wood-fired pizza oven and had pastries and breads by Oma, along with free just-picked heads of lettuce. Sweets were donated and, of course, there was strawberry shortcake! In the museum, visitors listened to master storyteller Jonathan Kruk tell the story of Rip Van Winkle, including the historical Henry Hudson’s crew and his demise.