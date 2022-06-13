Last Wednesday, June 8, board members, friends, volunteers and staff celebrated the 50th anniversary of Forsyth Nature Center in Kingston. The Forsyth Park Zoo was founded when a bear roamed into the park in 1936. WPA built a house for the bear to keep it safe, and over the years animals slowly joined the Center. Decades later, the Forsyth Nature Center has 24 animal exhibits and a dozen gardens that contain a variety of native flora found in the Hudson Valley. Over the years, the resident peacocks have become the symbol for the Center and everyone who attended the celebration were given a molted peacock feather as a favor.