March for Our Lives protests against gun violence were held across the country on Saturday, June 11. Marchers gathered near Cantine Field in Saugerties where they heard brief speeches from organizer Lisa Ewart and from a spokesman for Moms Demand Action — a man who said he was not sure why he was selected to speak as he was certainly not a mom. “They asked me to speak, so here I am,” he said. He emphasized the theme of marchers across the country, focusing on the need for background checks for firearm purchases and the need to keep guns out of the hands of people who could pose a danger to others.

Ewart also stressed background checks for gun purchases as an important first step toward keeping guns out of the hands of criminals or individuals who could endanger others. People are demanding action, she said, and urged the participants to press their representatives to enact meaningful controls on gun safety.

As instructed by Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, marchers stayed on the sidewalks and maintained single or double file. They marched down Washington Avenue to Main Street and then to Market Street, before returning to Cantine Field.