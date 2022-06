Tired of your own cooking? All are welcome to a baked ham dinner with all the fixings, served with strawberry shortcake for dessert. No reservations required. Take-out dinner is this coming Saturday afternoon, June 18 from three to six. Adult dinners are $14 and children’s dinners $7.

The United Methodist Church of Shady is on Church Road off of Route 212, about five miles west of Woodstock.

For information, please call 679-4510 or 679-4039.