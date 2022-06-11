Varsity athletes from the New Paltz Central School District have certainly made their marks both on the playing fields and in the classroom. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has announced its Spring 2022 Scholar-Athletes and Scholar Team designations, and New Paltz athletes have a noteworthy presence on the prestigious lists.

NYSPHSAA is in its 30th year of designating Scholar-Athletes. To qualify for the individual scholar-athlete award, students must earn a GPA of 90 percent or higher. For a team to receive the scholar-team award, 75 percent of the team’s roster must have a total average of 90 or above.

New Paltz Health, Physical Education, and Athletics Director Gregory Warren said that the student-athletes earned their recognition. “We are very proud of how much work our student-athletes put in to earn this distinction,” he said. “It takes both determination and dedication to balance the demands of excelling academically and athletically.” Congratulations to the following students and teams:

Spring 2021-2022 Scholar-Athlete Team Averages

Varsity Baseball: 92.55, Varsity Girls Golf: 94.32, Varsity Girls Lacrosse: 93.35, Varsity Softball: 94.44, Varsity Boys Tennis: 92.57, Varsity Boys Track & Field: 94.43, Varsity Girls Track & Field: 95.66, Overall Team Averages: 92.58.

Spring 2021-2021 Scholar-Athlete Individuals (MHAL)

Varsity Baseball: Alexander Barbato, Justin Coiteux, Peter Dillehay, Marley Guinan, Pierce Lutz, Michael Lynn, Bruce Oremus and Matthew VonAhnen.

Varsity Girls Golf: Tessa LaPolt, Flora Pierson, Laci Pindar, Alyssa Puleo and Alaura Sheeley.

Varsity Boys Lacrosse: Antonio Alvarez, Sasha Bath, Mark DiDonna, Cooper Driscoll, Hugo Kay, Brady Saunders, Caden Shuman and Miles Soper.

Varsity Girls Lacrosse: Piper Casey, Ava Grae Cronin, Nyah Cunniff, Peyton Curley, Avery Greger, Caroline Hansen, Melanie Kniffen, Kendall Lucchesi, Addison MacDonald, Kalle Masseo, Sidney Mayers, Mackenzie McPadden Gambler, Soleil Miller, Fiona O’Hara and Lily Zaborowski

Varsity Softball: Julia Brooker, Evelyn Cioto, Alexandra Frenza, Fallon Geisler, Natalya Knoth, Arianna Phillips, Ella Pons, Jena Russo, Molly Saunders and Natalee Watts.

Varsity Boys’ Tennis: Charles Ettinger, Quin Harris, Jonathan Lynn, Dylan McQuade-Dolan, Nectarios Rodriguez and Mason Roepe.

Varsity Boys Track & Field: Michael Ayala, Oliver Casey, Darren Chen, Beckett Evans, Mason Eyler, Elijah Flynn, Landon Fracasse, Finn Gibson, Maxwell Hawkins, Nathaniel Johnson, Alexander Peyser, Xavier Smith and Kian Walsh .

Varsity Girls Track & Field: Kylie Ayala, Sofia Carucci, Bebe Cosgrove, Sarah Cunningham, Shelby De Jong, Roxanne DeNey-Bhagat, Margaret DiDonna, Maeve Eisenhandler, Hannah Ettinger, Marla Mae Feeney, Alexa Friedman, Aurora Gerber, Claire Holt, Lora Johnson, Veda, Keon, Adelynn Laurie, Shannyn O’Donnell, Julia Pankowska, Josephine Quinn, Nina Rogers, Annika Walsh and Siri Walsh.

Unified Basketball: Joseph Guarente, Kaitlyn Rigby and Lily Sturgis.