This May marks the 65th anniversary of the first New Paltz Regatta. Gather your crew and bring your fun-spirited competitive side to the New Paltz Regatta on Sunday, June 12.

Led by Yard Sale, the parade kicks off from Village Hall at 1 p.m. and proceeds to the Sojourner Truth boat landing. The New Paltz Youth Center is bringing back the Rubber Ducky Race. The homemade watercraft race kicks off between 2 and 2:30 p.m. and the duck race will happen after. Enjoy family activities and music by Ratboy, Jr. and Yard Sale at the Water Street Market.

The registration fee for the boat race is $25. You can register your boat now online, or on the day of the Regatta at Village Hall before noon. Everyone on the boat over 18 years of age must show a valid ID.

For more information, to register your boat, to become a sponsor or to make a donation, visit www.newpaltzregatta.org.