The Woodstock Diamond Dance Festival will present a multicultural dance and music program on June 11. Two separate programs will be given at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. at the Woodstock Diamond Sokolow Dance Theatre, located at 1766 Glasco Turnpike. The programming includes a range from humorous to abstract themes along with multicultural works.

Artistic director Linda Diamond is a firm believer in “The show must go on.” Her dance group consists of highly dedicated young professional dancers who are committed to the importance of this artform. The group of dancers includes Arianna Stendardo from Italy; Rathi Varma from India; Lihi Dor from Israel; Paul Gamble, whose family heritage is from Panama; Nina Deacon, from New York; Linda Diamond born and raised in Panama; and 11-year-old Luna Anata from Woodstock.

Lift Off is a premiere by Diamond. She has created this new work based on an inspiration from composer Johan de Meij.

For reservations and information, contact (845) 679-7757. Ticket prices are general admission $15 for the 2:30 p.m. show and $20 for the pre-performance reception and show at 5:30 p.m. Children under the age of 12 are admitted at a reduced fee of $7.