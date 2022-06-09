Rob Kurnit, a longtime Board of Education member for the Onteora Central School District (OCSD), has received the Ulster County School Boards Association (UCSBA) Distinguished Friend of Education Award. The annual award recognizes residents from the county’s school districts and Ulster BOCES for their dedication and commitment to students and schools.

OCSD Board president Kevin Salem accepted the award on Kurnit’s behalf at the UCSBA’s annual dinner on May 26 at the Best Western in Kingston. According to a press release from UCSBA, Kurnit served the students, staff and Onteora community for more than a decade as a Board of Education trustee. In addition to fulfilling his regular Board member responsibilities, he distinguished himself as a Board officer and as a long-term leader on the Facilities Committee, where his professional expertise in the building trades was a valuable asset.

A tireless and knowledgeable champion for all students, Kurnit was especially passionate about students with special needs. His dedicated service on behalf of the Ulster County School Boards Association included a stint as the group’s president. Always the first to volunteer to mentor new Board members, Kurnit helped to shape the future of Onteora beyond his long tenure as a trustee.