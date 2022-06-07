On May 30 at 10:40 a.m., DEC forest rangers Dawson, Fox, and Mitchell responded to a report of a near drowning at Fawn’s Leap in the Kaaterskill Wild Forest. The 25-year-old from New Jersey didn’t know how to swim and misjudged the depth of the water. He went under and was unresponsive, but friends performed CPR and the man regained consciousness. Greene County paramedics stabilized the patient, and Rangers helped package him in a litter to carry the subject up a roadway embankment using a rope belay. The patient was flown to Albany Medical Center.