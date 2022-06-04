A new rental vacancy study of properties built before 1974 with six or more rental units shows a net vacancy rate of 1.57 percent. Why is that good news?

Kingston is now eligible to declare a housing emergency and opt into the state’s Emergency Tenant Protection Act (ETPA), under which the annual allowable rental increases would be determined by a county Rent Guidelines Board. The operation of rent stabilized units is also regulated by other rules, including building maintenance standards and penalties, lease renewals, and capital improvements.

Mayor Steve Noble says 1200 housing units would be affected by the city’s declaration of a housing emergency, which requires approval by the city’s Common Council. According to the mayor, Kingston would be the first New York municipality to opt into ETPA north of Rockland County.

Kingston has also launched a landlord-tenant mediation program, which offers free and confidential assistance from a trained, neutral mediator for landlord/tenant conflicts in Kingston. The mediation process is designed to resolve conflict without having to escalate disagreements to Housing Court. For general questions about the program, contact the city’s Office of Housing Initiatives at 334-3928.