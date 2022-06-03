The Village of Saugerties Water Department, in conjunction with the Town Water Department, will begin to flush hydrants and blow-offs. This may result in discolored water.

Work will begin on June 6, with most happening during evening hours. The following are the slated dates for this to occur:

June 6 to 10 Village

June 13 to 17 Town

If any concerns arise, please call the Town at (845) 246-8671 or the Village at (845) 246-8958, depending on your provider. The Town and Village water superintendents apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.