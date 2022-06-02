The Friends of the Saugerties Library will hold its Street Fair on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Division Street, adjacent to the library. This popular event returns with book, bake and plant sales, face painting, carnival games with prizes and a petting zoo. The special magic act of Tom Baker will take place at 1 p.m. The 16-year-old illusionist has awed and amazed his audiences of all ages at his many performances at the Orpheum, The Starr Theater in Rhinebeck and at area fundraisers, public events and private parties. There will also be musical entertainment. The Saugerties Police Department will distribute free bike helmets for children and Diaz Ambulance will also be on hand, along with vendors and the League of Women Voters.