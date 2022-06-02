Free repairs by experts… who are also your neighbors! Repair Café Woodstock will take place on Saturday, June 4th, from 10 AM to 2 PM, at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock.

At the Repair Café, volunteer repair coaches work on your item while you stay to watch, sometimes assist, and ideally to learn. They work on furniture of all types, small appliances, jewelry, clothing and knits, computers and electronics, wood items, mechanical and electrical items. They also sharpen knives and tools. Have writer’s block? From 11am to 1pm, get help with that difficult writing task that you’ve been putting off, fine tune, or edit existing material. And don’t forget the Listening Corner; after all, listening is a reparative act. On the café side, ice coffee and tea will be available for free, and baked treats and fruit will be for sale.

Come by to experience this joyful environment of neighbors helping neighbors.

This Repair Café Woodstock is organized by Woodstock Transition and hosted by the Town of Woodstock Environmental Commission. For more information, visit RepairCafeHV.org, or email RepairCafe@woodstock.org.