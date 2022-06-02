The Tivoli Artists’ Gallery (TAG) will present its new show, “At Home in the Hudson Valley,” featuring work by Gallery members as well as other local artists. This show will be of special interest to new homeowners seeking interesting pieces for their home, as well as decorators and friends of those interested in original art.

The show will be open all weekends between June 3 and 26 at the Gallery, located at 60 Broadway in Tivoli. A reception to meet the artists will take place on June 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information, contact curators Alan Reich at alanreich@juno.com or Elisabeth Barnett at barnettelisabeth1@gmail.com, or visit www.tivoliartistsgallery.com.