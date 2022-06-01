No additional comments about adding a second historic district and renaming the commission overseeing development in those districts was received at the May 25 New Paltz Village Board meeting. All of the comments thus far have been positive, and Mayor Tim Rogers’ strategy of holding public hearings open for several meetings to allow for as much input as possible seems to have run its course in this case. Trustees intend on acting on the measures, including the creation of an historic district along Main Street, at their next meeting.