Subscribe & Support
Sign up for Free Newsletter
Print Edition
Get Home Delivery
Read ePaper Online
Newsstand Locations
HV1 Magazines
Contact
Advertise
Customer Support
Submit A News Tip
Where’s My Paper?
Manage HV1 Account
News
Schools
Business
Sports
Crime
Politics & Government
What’s Happening
Calendar Of Events
Featured Events
Art
Books
Kids
Lifestyle & Wellness
Food & Drink
Music
Nature
Stage & Screen
Opinions
Letters
Columns
Editorials
Local
Special Sections
Local History
Marketplace
All Classified Ads
Help Wanted
Post a Classified Ad
Obituaries
Podcast
Log In
No Result
View All Result
News
Schools
Business
Sports
Crime
Politics & Government
What’s Happening
Calendar Of Events
Featured Events
Art
Books
Kids
Lifestyle & Wellness
Food & Drink
Music
Nature
Stage & Screen
Opinions
Letters
Columns
Editorials
Local
Special Sections
Local History
Marketplace
All Classified Ads
Help Wanted
Post a Classified Ad
Obituaries
Podcast
Log In
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Kingston Memorial Day Services
by
Phyllis McCabe
May 31, 2022
in
Community
0
Kingston American Legion Post 150 member Fran Humphrey and his family. (Photos by Phyllis McCabe)
George J. Habernig, a World War !! veteran serving in the Philippines, was honored during the ceremony. He turned 103 years old on June 1. Mr. Habernig was also grand marshall for the parade and was named Honorary Mayor of the Day in a proclamation by mayor Steve Noble outside City Hall.
The Order of the Ancient Hibernians play “Amazing Grace.”
Bill Bittner of Kingston150 American Legion plays “Taps” while Legion member Ed Altenar of Post 72 in Saugerties salutes.
The Kingston High School alumni choir.
Singing “America the Beautiful.”
The color guard
The color guard
Kingston Veterans Association president Bill Forte delivers his message.
Kingston mayor Steve Noble delivers his message and Kingston Veterans Association president Bill Forte and the honor guard stand near.
Memorial Day ceremony outside of City Hall overlooking Broadway and KHS. Following that, a parade went up Broadway from City Hall and wound its way through Uptown before finishing at Dietz Stadium.
Memorial Day ceremony outside of City Hall overlooking Broadway and KHS. Following that, a parade went up Broadway from City Hall and wound its way through Uptown before finishing at Dietz Stadium.
Tags:
members
Thank you for reading Hudson Valley One. We rely on your support to continue providing local, substantive news. Please check out our
subscription options
to keep local journalism alive in the Hudson Valley.
- Geddy Sveikauskas, Publisher
Previous Post
Rocky the Owl is this year’s community street art icon in Saugerties
Phyllis McCabe
Related
Posts
Community
Rocky the Owl is this year’s community street art icon in Saugerties
May 31, 2022
Community
Hardy cyclists assail 101-mile Blue Hill Cabin Challenge
May 31, 2022
Community
Memorial Day Parade returns in Woodstock
May 30, 2022
Community
Port Ewen celebrates its Memorial Day
May 31, 2022
Community
2022 Women’s Bike Festival and BlO+ck Party
May 30, 2022
Community
Walking the “complete streets” walk in New Paltz
May 29, 2022
Please
login
to join discussion
Trending News
Fire Breaks Out At 161 Bruyn Ave. In Kingston (Video)
1.9k views
Woodstock’s Jerry Wapner passes on at 88
1k views
Woodstock Cemetery restorations on display for Memorial Day
645 views
Walking the “complete streets” walk in New Paltz
469 views
New Kingston artists’ space chooses a lively setting
435 views
Latest HV1 Podcast
Weather
Kingston
◉
88°
Partly Cloudy
5:22am
8:24pm EDT
Feels like: 90
°F
Wind: 6
mph
NW
Humidity: 48
%
Pressure: 29.88
"Hg
UV index: 0
Wed
Thu
Fri
70/59
°F
79/61
°F
75/54
°F
Weather forecast
Kingston, New York ▸
Ulster County COVID-19 Active Cases
Subscribe
Independent. Local. Substantive.
Subscribe now.
×
You have
free article(s) remaining. Subscribe for unlimited access.
View Subscription Offers
Sign In
Subscribe & Support
Sign up for Free Newsletter
Print Edition
HV1 Magazines
Contact
Manage HV1 Account
© 2022
Ulster Publishing
No Result
View All Result
News
Schools
Business
Sports
Crime
Politics & Government
What’s Happening
Calendar Of Events
Featured Events
Art
Books
Kids
Lifestyle & Wellness
Food & Drink
Music
Nature
Stage & Screen
Opinions
Letters
Columns
Editorials
Local
Special Sections
Local History
Marketplace
All Classified Ads
Help Wanted
Post a Classified Ad
Obituaries
Podcast
Subscribe & Support
Contact Us
Customer Support
Advertise
Submit A News Tip
Print Edition
Read ePaper Online
Newsstand Locations
Where’s My Paper
HV1 Magazines
Manage HV1 Account
Log In
© 2022
Ulster Publishing