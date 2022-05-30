Attendees got a glimpse of 18th-century life at the time of the American Revolution with the 1st Ulster Militia at the Matthewis Persen House Museum on Saturday, May 28 in the stockade area of uptown Kingston. The original 1st Regiment, Ulster Militia was composed of citizen soldiers from the area now within the boundaries of Kingston, Saugerties and Woodstock. Saturday’s program of lacemaking, colonial games, cooking on an open fire, playing songs and viewing colonial era artifacts was a big hit with visitors. The Persen House Museum is open through September 3 on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From September 10 through October 29, the museum is open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment. For more information go to www.clerk.ulstercounty ny.gov/archives/persen-house.