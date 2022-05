In front of 858 fans at Dietz Stadium on Saturday, Kingston Stockade FC scored their first win of the 2022 season in a 2-0 shutout against Cedar Stars FC of Chester. There was an early opening goal in the 6th minute by Vinny Colantono and Scott Zobre doubled the lead in the 74th minute with another goal.

The next home game is Saturday, June 4 at 6:00 PM with a matchup with Valeo FC at Dietz Stadium.

Stockade FC improved to 1-1-2 on the season.