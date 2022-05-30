This year’s Women’s Bike Festival and BlO+ck Party was held at Keegan Ales on Saturday, May 28 in Kingston. The event featured a Bike ExpO+, a morning gravel ride, workshops, a mural tour, cycling advocacy and safety speakers, music, refreshments and more. Partner WMCHealth fitted and gave away free helmets at the start of the ExpO+. During the BlO+ck Party there was live music from world beat infused Americana group Rootbrew and horn-led funk dance party band What?
Thank you for reading Hudson Valley One. We rely on your support to continue providing local, substantive news. Please check out our subscription options to keep local journalism alive in the Hudson Valley. - Geddy Sveikauskas, Publisher