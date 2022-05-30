This year’s Women’s Bike Festival and BlO+ck Party was held at Keegan Ales on Saturday, May 28 in Kingston. The event featured a Bike ExpO+, a morning gravel ride, workshops, a mural tour, cycling advocacy and safety speakers, music, refreshments and more. Partner WMCHealth fitted and gave away free helmets at the start of the ExpO+. During the BlO+ck Party there was live music from world beat infused Americana group Rootbrew and horn-led funk dance party band What?