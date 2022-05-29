The 32-year-old ensemble Hudson River Playback Theatre presents three local shows in June and July. All will feature personal stories told by audience members, transformed by the performers into memorable theatre and music on the spot. Funny, poignant, thought-provoking — it all depends on what audience members tell.

Under a Summer Sky takes place on Friday June 3, 6:30 p.m., at the outdoor setting of the Rail Trail Café, 310 River Road Extension in New Paltz

Stories on the Water will inaugurate Arm of the Sea Theater’s atmospheric new outdoor space on the Rondout, the Tidewater Center. Showtime Wednesday June 22, 7 p.m. Bring your own lawn seating.

And finally, on Wednesday July 6, 7:30 p.m., Voices Far and Wide brings Playback back to Unison Arts Center in New Paltz, 68 Mountain Rest Road, where the original Playback Theatre company gave Unison’s very first performance in 1976. International students of the New York School of Playback Theatre will be in attendance to contribute to a lively dialogue through stories.

All are welcome. All three shows are by donation. For more information, visit www.hudsonriverplayback.org or HRPT’s Facebook page.