Kyra Smith and Avery Burns have been named this year’s Mid-Hudson Athletic League (MHAL) Senior Scholar-Athlete Award recipients from Onteora High School (OHS). The awards, which are given to one female and one male student from each school in the League, are based on academic merit and athletic performance.

Avery, who ranks 26th in his class, has played varsity golf, wrestling and baseball during his time at Onteora. His athletic honors include serving as captain of the wrestling and golf teams and earning fall athlete-of-the-year honors. He was a finalist in the 2022 Section 9 Wrestling Championships, placed fourth at Sectionals in 2020, and was also a member of Onteora’s division-winning teams in golf (2019 and 2020) and wrestling (2022). He is a member of the School Athletic Council. He has been named a Mid-Hudson Scholar-Athlete for every season since 7th grade.

Avery’s community service includes volunteering for his church. “I have provided 30 yearly hours of community service for four years through my church,” he says, explaining that his volunteer duties have included cleaning and maintaining church grounds and doing holiday shopping for families in need. He also participated in a trout release for a local club, and helping out with a yearly cleanup of a local cemetery. He plans to attend SUNY Delhi, where he will pursue a bachelor’s degree in construction management.

Kyra, who ranks 29th in her class, has earned seven varsity letters as a member of Onteora’s basketball, field hockey, and track teams. This year, she captained the field hockey and basketball teams.

When she’s not playing sports or doing schoolwork, Kyra can often be found at a local restaurant, where she has worked since the age of 14. Previously, she volunteered at her town’s summer camp. In the fall, she will be attending SUNY New Paltz, where she plans to major in Marketing Management and minor in Early Childhood Education. “I don’t plan on being on a sports team, but I may possibly play club field hockey because I know I will miss playing a sport,” she says.