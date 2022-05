New Paltz Open Air Market will now be open on Saturdays; opening day is June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 45 Main Street in New Paltz.

The market features locally grown produce, handmade goods, art, natural body products, baked goods, honey, cheeses, meats, eggs and more.

Live music is back this year. For additional information, email NPOpenAirMarket@gmail.com.