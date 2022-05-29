Sarahana Shrestha, opponent of assemblymember Kevin Cahill in the June 28 Democratic primary in the 103rd Assembly district, has received the endorsement of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY 14th congressional district) congressperson affiliated with the Democratic Socialist movement.

“It’s very exciting,” said Shrestha, “because a lot of the people that I have met knocking doors bring up Ocasio and say things like, ‘If she can do it, you can do it here.’ She really set the example of going against the establishment candidate, against all the odds, and winning by a lot.”