Mohonk Preserve is inviting Ulster County neighbors to visit the Preserve and receive a free six-week pass during the Healthy Ulster Pass program from Wednesday, June 1 through Sunday, June 5, 2022. Passes will be valid from June 1 through July 16, 2022. Healthy Ulster is made possible through support from the Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation.

Visitors with proof of Ulster County residency may obtain their passes at the Preserve’s Testimonial Gateway Trailhead on Route 299 in New Paltz or the Spring Farm Trailhead off Mohonk Road in High Falls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Passes are limited and available while supplies last.

One individual per household must pick up passes in person (maximum of four passes per household). Children 15 and under are always free with an accompanying adult passholder and do not need separate passes. When accessing the Preserve, Healthy Ulster passholders must obtain a wristband from one of our trailheads for each visit.

This marks the 12th year the Preserve has offered its Healthy Ulster Pass program. The Preserve has distributed over 42,000 free one-month passes to Ulster County residents during the organization’s annual Healthy Ulster events.