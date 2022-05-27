The Woodstock Film Festival has announced that its 2022 poster, Prelude/Yellow Field (detail), 2015, will feature the art of Joan Snyder.

“Prelude/Yellow Field speaks of regeneration,” stated Snyder. “It was the first painting in a series of paintings that I made that spoke of life and death…dried flower stalks and yellow fields, then growth signified by bright paint strokes. I’m thrilled and honored to have my work chosen for the 2022 Woodstock Film Festival poster. The painting was a fresh start for me and hopefully will signify an exciting year for the Festival.”

Snyder joins past notable poster artists for the Woodstock Film Festival including Peter Max, Milton Glaser, Mary Frank, Portia Munson, Bill Plympton, John Cuneo, Scott Michael Ackerman, Bill Miller, Kathy Ruttenberg, Adam Blaustein Rejto, Beck Underwood and several others.

“I am so happy to have Joan Snyder’s artwork represent this year’s Woodstock Film Festival,” said WFF executive director Meira Blaustein. “I have long admired her work and am glad we finally get to partner with her. Looking at this painting I see hope and growth, and as we come out of the ashes of COVID and look towards the future, this is really the perfect image.”

Born April 16, 1940 in Highland Park, New Jersey, Snyder received her AB from Douglass College in 1962 and her MFA from Rutgers University in 1966. Snyder has been the recipient of several awards including a MacArthur Fellowship in 2007, a John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Fellowship in 1983 and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in 1974.

Snyder is represented in numerous museum collections, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Jewish Museum, the Guggenheim Museum, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Phillips Collection. In 2021, Tate Modern of London acquired her seminal work Dark Strokes Hope from the 1970s.