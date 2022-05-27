On Friday, May 27, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced that he signed a resolution to expand and improve the county’s Veterans Cemetery. The need for additional areas for interment was first proposed in 2019 by a local veterans’ committee. Last week, the Ulster County Legislature approved funding for an expansion to the veterans cemetery located at the New Paltz Rural Cemetery in an area near the existing veterans’ burial grounds. Once completed, the expanded Ulster County Veterans Cemetery will be able to accommodate approximately 3,000 burial spaces for veterans and their spouses, an investment to provide for county veterans for up to 100 years. Included in the cemetery expansion is funding for a Memorial Pavilion, which will provide a location where family and friends of the deceased can gather to honor their loved ones.

The Ulster County Veterans Cemetery was established on November 11, 2008. Ulster County veterans are eligible for a burial and grave marker at no expense, upon request of next of kin. The veteran must have served in the Armed Forces of the U.S. or National Guard, received no less than a “general” discharge and been a resident of Ulster County. Ulster County pays for the cost of the veteran’s burial plot, grave marker footing and interment.

Local funeral directors may contact the Ulster County Veteran Services Agency for more information on the process to request a veteran plot by calling (845) 340-3190.

There will be a symbolic groundbreaking for the Ulster County Veterans Cemetery expansion during a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30th, at New Paltz Rural Cemetery, 81 Plains Road in New Paltz, at 11AM.