High school seniors planning on putting their college education and eventual career to use toward making our world a better one are invited to apply for the 2022 Padraig Julius Tobin Flusser Economic and Social Justice Scholarship. Padraig, who died recently of drug use and fentanyl, was passionate in his short life about economic and social causes.

This $1,000 scholarship award is designed for New Paltz High School seniors who will be enrolled in college in fall 2022, are actively engaged in social and economic equity efforts and who are pursuing a career path dedicated to social justice. Financial need and the selection of students from traditionally marginalized populations will be considered in making this award, but shall not be the sole determining award factors.

The application deadline is June 23, 2022 at noon. To apply or for additional information, e-mail npzscholarship@gmail.com.

Applications must include:

• 500 words or less personal statement about student’s social justice commitment and how it relates to college choice and short- and long-term career goals.

• One brief letter of recommendation from someone who can describe student’s engagement with social justice issues and activities. Letters can be from teachers, guidance counselors or advisors, activists and advocates, community leaders, elected officials or anyone familiar with the student’s perspectives, history and goals.

• Where applicable, a description of financial need and/or inclusion in traditionally marginalized populations.

The Village of New Paltz 2022 trustees – mayor Tim Rogers, deputy mayor Alex Wojcik and trustees Michele Zipp, Stana Weisburd and William Wheeler Murray – are personally providing funding, initiating and managing this scholarship. No Village funds or resources are being utilized. The immediate family (defined as parents, spouse, children, siblings and grandparents) and same-household members of Village of New Paltz elected officials are not eligible to enter. All applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.