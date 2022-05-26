There was also positive news at the May 17 special meeting of the Gardiner Town Board for users of George Majestic Memorial Park, coming in the midst of a status update on Gardiner’s Parks and Recreation program. The Town Board voted unanimously to accept of $27,900 bid from Crafco, Inc. to resurface and paint the basketball courts at Majestic Park. The Board also authorized the expenditure of up to $7,000 to install a drinking fountain and water bottle filling station in the Park. Both improvements will be funded by federal grant monies awarded to the Town under the American Rescue Plan program.